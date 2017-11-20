Hall Of Fame Ballot Newcomers: Jones, Thome, Vizquel

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel are among 19 first-time candidates on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the Hall of Fame.

They are joined by Johan Santana and Chris Carpenter. Also among the newcomers to the 33-man ballot announced Monday are Jamie Moyer, Andruw Jones, Carlos Lee, Kevin Millwood, Carlos Zambrano and Johnny Damon.

Trevor Hoffman, who fell five votes short last year, leads the holdovers that include Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Mike Mussina and Curt Schilling.

Roy Halladay will not appear on the ballot for another year. The retired pitcher died Nov. 7 when the plane he was piloting crashed off Florida.

About 430 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA. A player must receive at least 75 percent for election. Ballots are due Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24.

