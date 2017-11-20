Jim Donovan: The Emptiness Of The Stadium Really Hit Me Against The Jaguars, The Culture Has Changed In Cleveland

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Browns vs. Jaguars.

Jim talked about Isaiah Crowell swapping jerseys with Tashaun Gipson after the game, how the culture of Browns football has changed in Cleveland, if 0-16 is a distinct possibility for the Browns, what he saw from Josh Rosen and Sam Darold in their game between USC & UCLA on Saturday night, if Baker Mayfield’s actions on the sideline/after the game for the Oklahoma Sooners raises questions of his draft stock and if he is ready for Josh Gordon to be back on the field for the Browns.