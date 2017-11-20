Join Baskin & Phelps at The 5th Annual Feed The Need

The following is a press release from TownHall

Cleveland Coach Ty Lue, All Pro Tackle Joe Thomas, and UFC Champion Stipe Miocic will help serve thousands of free turkey dinners to the less fortunate at TownHall in Ohio City.

This partnership has inspired some of Cleveland’s more prominent community figures to help serve those in need at the 5TH Annual Feed The Need.

Cleveland Pro Athletes, J.R. Smith, Deshone Kizer, Christian Kirksey, Roberto Perez, and many more from our Cleveland Sports teams will lend their support. Former Buckeye great, Anthony Gonzalez, who is running for Congress and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, will help serve the less fortunate.

Many notable TV and Radio personalities will stop by all day to help Feed The Need! Super Heroes For Kids In Ohio will be handing out balloons to all the children!

TownHall will be will be raising money for the St. Augustine Hunger Center to help fund their

meals 365 days a year. By visiting our TownHall twitter and simply retweeting our pinned tweet, TownHall will donate 10 cents for every retweet with 100% going directly to St. Augustine Hunger Center.

Donations can also be made at TOWNHALLFEEDTHENEED.COM.

Feed The Need is committed to serve 4,000 Thanksgiving Meals. The continued support of the Greater Cleveland Hunger Network, CMHA, St. Malachi Church, The City Mission, Bishop Cosgrove, Riverview and Lakeview Towers, Frontline Services, Catholic Charities, Westside Catholic Center, and many more, will again help us accomplish our goal for all those in need.