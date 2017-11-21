5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Cleveland

By Mark Horning

First time visitors to Cleveland, Ohio are amazed at the huge amount of things to do while visiting. Everything here is world class including our Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 30 miles of Emerald Necklace Cleveland Metroparks bike paths and roadway, great restaurants and sports bars. Cleveland really does have it all and at highly affordable prices (compared to other major cities). Check out a few of the top bucket list items that every Clevelander needs to check off.

Attend A Professional Sports Playoff Game

Cleveland sports teams have had their ups and downs but we have had some success in recent years. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been contenders (even bringing home the world championship trophy in 2016), the Cleveland Indians made it to the playoffs two years running and the Cleveland Browns…well…two out of three ain’t bad. Also, don’t forget that the Lake Erie Monsters captured the American Hockey League Calder Cup. While playoff tickets can be pretty pricy it is worth the experience of sharing the excitement along with thousands of other crazed fans.

Visit The Christmas Story House and Museum

Located at 3159 W. 11th Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio (in the historic Tremont Area) this tribute to everyone’s favorite Christmas movie has been lovingly restored to give you the real feel of the original film. Across the street is the museum where you can check out original props from the movie. Be sure to stop by the store to purchase your very own leg lamp (available as key chains up to full size) or a replica Little Orphan Annie decoder among many other must haves.

Order A Corn Beef Sandwich From Slymans

When Clevelanders think of corned beef they immediately think of the famous Slyman’s Deli and Restaurant located at 3106 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio where for $15 ($16.50 if you want a Reuben) you get a super sandwich piled high with inches of delectable corn beef and half of a garlic dill pickle. Many patrons manage to get two meals out of this single colossal serving. The corned beef sandwich is just one of 27 meal menu items to choose from.

Catch A Broadway Show At Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square boasts the second most theater seats in the United States (second only to the Lincoln Center). It also boasts the most paid subscriptions (season ticket holders) thus top touring Broadway shows make regular stops with extended runs of up to three weeks. Not only that, but compared to Chicago and New York the prices are very affordable (with some Smart Seat tickets as low as $10). Add to this the phenomenal works put on by Great Lakes Theater and Cleveland Play House this area centered around 14th Street and Euclid Avenue is THE place to see professional live theater.

Picnic At Huntington Beach

With high cliffs overlooking Lake Erie, this little gem of the Cleveland Metroparks System has grassy areas on top with picnic tables as well as picnic pavilions and public restrooms. The wide swath of sandy beach is the perfect place to work on your tan after a dip in the lake. In the restored pump house above you can purchase great ice cream from Honey Hut to fill in any remaining nooks and crannies in your belly.

Visit Any One Of The World Class Cleveland Museums

Cleveland is home to some of the greatest museums in the world including The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, The Crawford Automobile and Aviation Museum and The Cleveland Botanical Garden all of which are within walking distance of each other in University Circle at Wade Oval. Downtown we have the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, The Great Lakes Science Center (with the Steamship William G. Mather), The Submarine Cod and the Dunhill Tavern Museum. Prices are affordable and the museums are geared for the entire family.