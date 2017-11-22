Anthony Gonzalez: J.T. Barrett Is Underappreciated In The Ohio State QB All-Time Rankings

Former Ohio State wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Buckeyes/Wolverines and “The Game.”
Anthony talked about his memorable catch against the Wolverines, if the Buckeyes prepare differently for Michigan, how close he watches the 2017 version of the Buckeyes and what it was like to grow up in Ohio and play for the Buckeyes.
Anthony also talked about his former teammate Peyton Manning and if he had any inside information on the former QB’s relationship with the Cleveland Browns.
Anthony finished with his thoughts on the uniforms his alma mater will wear in “The Game” and where J.T. Barrett ranks in the history books as a QB at Ohio State.