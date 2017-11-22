Cleveland Connection: Poses & Paws Yoga benefit the Cleveland APL

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Poses & Paws Yoga Cleveland APL
As part of Q104’s Pledge for Pets initiative, they will be hosting a Poses & Paws Yoga benefit the Cleveland APL at Market Square in Crocker Park with the class being led by Becky Verna Yoga. Poses & Paws gives animal lovers the opportunity to have an up-close meeting with many of the friendly adoptable cats: The kitty session beings at 9:00 a.m. (doors opens at 8:00 a.m.) as animal lovers of all ages participate in a yoga class, while adoptable cats from the Cleveland APL roam around the room. What a purr-fect exercise! More info HERE!
