Kent State Fires Football Coach After 5 Losing Seasons

KENT (AP) — Kent State football coach Paul Haynes has been fired after five losing seasons.

The school announced on Wednesday that Haynes’ contract would not be renewed. The Golden Flashes lost to Akron on Tuesday night to finish the season 2-10.

The former Kent State walk-on defensive back was 14-45 overall. His best season was his first, in 2013, when his team went 4-8 and 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference.

The 48-year-old Haynes missed two games at the beginning of this season recovering from surgery for prostate cancer.

Haynes spent seven seasons as an Ohio State assistant and also worked at Arkansas, Michigan State and Louisville, among others.

Kent State has had just two winning seasons in the past 30.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)