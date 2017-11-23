Cleveland Browns Give Thanks By Giving Back

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are showing this holiday season that they are champions off of the field.

Just look to Tuesday.

The Browns were everywhere giving thanks, and giving back to those in need to kick off the holiday season.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey teamed up with former Browns returner/receiver Josh Cribbs and Ricky Smith – founder of random acts of kindness everywhere – to hand out turkeys donated by Hillcrest Food Service to those in need at the Salvation Army on Cleveland’s west side.

“I just enjoy it,” Cribbs said. “As much as I can give, that brightens my day. Me giving back to the fans that gave me so much while I played for the Browns is important [to me].”

Kirksey and Cribbs got together and also purchased bread, canned goods and cereal to accompany the turkey giveaway that fed nearly 100 families.

As soon as they were done the 3 moved on to West 25th and joined teammates at Townhall for the fifth annual ‘Feed the Need.’

“It’s the holidays and giving back is one of my priorities,” Kirksey said. “There’s a lot of families that are in need and whenever you have events like this you want to be a part of it, part of just helping a family out, seeing a smile their face.”

Quarterback DeShone Kizer, left guard Joel Bitonio, tight end David Njoku, left tackle Joe Thomas were among those representing the Browns to team up with other Cleveland professional athletes and media personalities to serve thanksgiving dinner to the less fortunate.

Hillcrest also donated food for the event.

The Browns also sent a small army of staff and players to the Cleveland Food Bank where they continued their annual holiday tradition of loading trucks and helping to prepare meals.

“It’s Thanksgiving and it’s all about giving back,” Kirksey said.

The season of giving doesn’t end this week either.

The Browns have multiple holiday initiatives – including their annual toy drive – on tap and players like Kirksey as well as Browns alumni have a wide-ranging list of events from working with shelters to help the homeless to taking kids Christmas shopping for the holidays over the next few weeks.