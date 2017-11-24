Derrick Rose Reportedly Away From Cavs, Thinking About Ending Career

The Derrick Rose era in Cleveland may be shortlived, the former MVP point guard is reportedly away from the team is seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Rose has missed the past 7 games and 11 total this season for the Cavaliers with an ankle injury while averaging 14 points, 2 assists, and about 3 rebounds. However the constant injuries are reportedly forcing the 3-time All-Star to ponder retirement.
Last week, Coach Ty Lue said Rose would be expected to miss at least another 2 weeks after rolling his ankle on October 20 against Detroit.