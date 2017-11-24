Derrick Rose Reportedly Away From Cavs, Thinking About Ending Career

Filed Under: Cavaliers, Cavs, Cleveland, Derrick Rose, NBA, Wine and Gold

The Derrick Rose era in Cleveland may be shortlived, the former MVP point guard is reportedly away from the team is seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Rose has missed the past 7 games and 11 total this season for the Cavaliers with an ankle injury while averaging 14 points, 2 assists, and about 3 rebounds. However the constant injuries are reportedly forcing the 3-time All-Star to ponder retirement.

Last week, Coach Ty Lue said Rose would be expected to miss at least another 2 weeks after rolling his ankle on October 20 against Detroit.

