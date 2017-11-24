Lue Expects Rose To Return Despite Re-Considering NBA Career

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – With Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski’s report mid-day Friday that Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose is away from the team re-considering his future in basketball, there was no promise that the 29-year-old would ever return.

He still may not be back, though Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue said he does expect the point guard back this season. Rose has already missed 11 of 18 games this season.

“Don’t have a timeframe,” Lue said. “Want him to take his time, like I said it’s a personal matter, and just know the team, coaches, organization, we all have his back and wish him well, and we expect to have him back.”

Lue also said he has reached out to Rose, expressing the team’s support.

“I know that he’s going through a tough time right now, but he still is very talented which you saw in the Washington game in the early part of this year, and even last year,” Lue added.

Rose’s 14.3 points and 26.9 minutes per game are career-lows. His 51.4 2P% is a career-high, though coming on his fewest shots per game in just seven contests.

Last season with the New York Knicks, Rose deserted the team, returning the next day to a fine. He claimed the issue was a family situation.

The initial report from ESPN says Rose’s inability to stay healthy is taking a mental toll on the former NBA MVP, and that he has been ‘non-communicative’ with people close to him.