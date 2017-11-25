Can J.T. Barrett outplay Michigan QB John O’Korn in “The Game?”

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan started quarterback John O’Korn against No. 8 Ohio State, with Brandon Peters sidelined by a concussion.Peters was in concussion protocol earlier in the week after taking a hit in last week’s at No. 5 Wisconsin.
He had replaced O’Korn, who had taken over after Wilton Speight suffered a broken vertebrae on a hit against Purdue earlier in the season.Alex Malzone, Michael Sessa and freshman Dylan McCaffrey, son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, are Michigan’s backup quarterbacks against the Buckeyes.___

