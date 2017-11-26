Jimmy Haslam, Hue Jackson Talk With AJ McCarron Prior To Game Against Bengals

CINCINNATI (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson and Jimmy Haslam finally got to speak with AJ McCarron.

Unfortunately for them, the conversation took place in the endzone at Paul Brown Stadium prior to their game with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

The Browns tried to acquire McCarron from the Bengals for a second-and third-round pick on Oct. 31 but they failed to get their paperwork for the deal into the league office on time prior to the 4 p.m. trade deadline spurring talk that executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown sabotaged the deal. Brown vehemently denied such a notion 6 days after the trade fell through.

Earlier this week, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was asked about the deal that fell through – because of the Browns.

“No, I was not aware that the deal was done because when I last checked, there had been never any returned call,” Lewis said. “It was not until after four where I was surprised that they ever did call back. Yes, I am relieved to have A.J. still here, but had it happened, it had happened. We think a lot of A.J., and I’m glad that he is still here and is part of our football team right now.”

Jackson ran to and hugged McCarron before walking with him over to meet Haslam, who backed the trade and wanted to see it completed.