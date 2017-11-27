Hue Jackson Has Big Plans For Return Of Josh Gordon This Week

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Josh Gordon

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – At 0-11 the Browns are desperate for any sign of hope, or life.

And so they turn to Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who returns from suspension following multiple stints in rehab facilities over the last 3 years for substance abuse problems, was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1.

“Oh boy, let me tell you. I got big plans for him,” Jackson said. “I plan for him to play and play as much as he can handle.”

Jackson said the team will wait a few days before officially activating Gordon from the reserve/suspended list, but make no mistake about it – he’s excited to get No. 12 on the field.

“It gives me energy, which means I’m gonna give them energy,” Jackson said. “I think the players have seen him out there, seen what he can do and they’re excited to be playing with him”

