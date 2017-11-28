Meet The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Models

by Lori Melton

A legion of beautiful ladies will hit the runway in Shanghai for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will air Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. on CBS. Here’s a closer look at the models who are strutting the catwalk this year.

Adriana Lima

This 36-year-old Brazilian beauty was named “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel” by analytics company D’Marie in January 2017. She had the distinct honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra twice, once in 2008 and again in 2010. Lima notably helped Victoria’s Secret score a major Super Bowl ad win by starring in the most-watched commercial of the 2008 game, drawing in 103.7 million viewers. She’s been with the brand since 1999 and has also been a Maybelline spokesmodel. The model has two children and can speak four languages — Portuguese, English, Italian and Spanish.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is also a native of Brazil, and has been with Victoria’s Secret for almost two decades. She notably served as the brand’s first spokesmodel for its PINK line. The beloved Angel has represented multiple major brands beyond Victoria’s Secret, including Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren and Armani Exchange. Ambrosio has made several cameo appearances on popular TV shows including “Entourage,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “New Girl.” In the 2005 VS Fashion Show, the mother of two wore lingerie made entirely of candy.

Martha Hunt

This American Angel hails from North Carolina. The 28-year-old has walked for over 180 fashion shows for fashion icons like Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and more. This year marks Hunt’s fourth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she’s good friends with two-time Victoria’s Secret performer and Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell was born and raised in Belgium by Northern Irish parents, before moving to New Zealand as a teen. She stands 5 ft. 9 in. tall and is 27-years-old. Maxwell earned her Victoria’s Secret wings in 2015, and Shanghai marks her third Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show walk. She’s been dating “Twilight” franchise star Kristen Stewart since last year.

Candice Swanepoel

South African native Candice Swanepoel earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2010 and she opened the first Canadian Victoria’s Secret store that same year. In 2013, Swanepoel was selected to wear the 10-million-dollar Fantasy Bra. The bra and matching belt boasted over 4,200 gems. She has designed denims for a South African HIV charity, Mother2Mother.

Jasmine Tookes

This bubbly California native Angel notably wore last year’s diamond and emerald-laden Bright Night Fantasy Bra. Tookes earned her Angel wings in 2015 and has walked runways for major brands including Giorgio Armani, DKNY, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney and more. She and her sister are 19 years apart and she participated in gymnastics for 10 years, before turning to modeling at age 15.

Lily Aldridge

Like Tookes, this brunette Angel hails from California. Lily Aldridge earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2010 and wore the Fireworks Fantasy Bra in 2015. She debuted on the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” 50th Anniversary cover alongside Chrissy Tiegen and Nina Agdal. She’s appeared in several music videos, including Taylor Swift’s award-winning “Bad Blood” video as her alter ego, Frostbyte. Aldridge is married to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and they share a daughter.

Taylor Hill

At 21, this Midwestern native Angel is the youngest in the pack. Taylor Hill was born in Illinois and raised in Colorado with three siblings, two of which are also models. She was named the face of Lancome in 2016. This year marks her fourth walk down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Bella Hadid



Bella is younger sister to former Victoria Secret Model Gigi Hadid. The 21-year-old brunette was an equestrian Olympic hopeful, but was forced to give up the sport due to a battle with Lyme disease. She went to college for photography and made her New York Fashion Week debut with Desigual in 2014. The younger Hadid starred in the holiday campaign for Topshop and Victoria’s Secret PINK line in 2015. She returns to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the second time this year.