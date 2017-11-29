Browns Notes: Corey Coleman Owns Up To Dropped TD Against Bengals

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – No one was more upset by his dropped touchdown reception Sunday in Cincinnati than Browns receiver Corey Coleman was.

On Wednesday, Coleman didn’t shy away from the drop in the endzone on a 29-yard throw from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer with 5:24 to play in the third quarter on their first possession of the second half.

“It is not acceptable at all. I take full responsibility for it,” Coleman said. “DeShone threw a great ball. I couldn’t ask for a better ball than that. I have to make that play. Even the greats drop balls, but that is not an excuse. I have to make that play.

“If you saw me on the sideline, it tore me down because you don’t get many opportunities to make plays like that. When it happens, you have to make it count.”

Head coach Hue Jackson’s message to Coleman after the ball went right through his hands was simple.

“Go catch the next one. Have to go catch the next one,” Jackson said. “You have to get back up on the bike and do it again, and he was. He gets it. You have to make that play, but he is going to get an opportunity to do it again. When it comes, he has to make that play.”

The drop ultimately cost the Browns 4 points because they settled for a 39-yard field goal to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 23-9 instead of 23-13.

“I just knew it was a touchdown as soon as I came off the ball and saw how the safety was playing,” Coleman, who said he apologized to Kizer for the drop, said. “I just knew and got super excited. It happens. I just can’t let it repeat and keep on lingering into the next game. I just have to clear it and go to the next play, and he is going to need me for another play.”

Coleman has totaled 15 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown in 4 games this season.

Keeping the Faith – Jackson didn’t let a 43-yard missed field goal from Zane Gonzalez get the rookie kicker down Sunday.

“It was awesome. He just came up to me and said, ‘Hey I have confidence in you,’” Gonzalez said. “He knows I am here. He knows I can do it. That was huge for me. After I made the 39-yarder in the second half, he came back up to me. Just having the head coach be there like that just goes a long way.”

Gonzalez made 3 of 4 field goals and a PAT in the loss to the Bengals. Although he is 11-16 on field goal attempts this season and 17 of 18 on PATs, the Browns are sticking with the rookie.

“It means a lot. It shows the faith that they have in me,” Gonzalez said. “This organization as a whole, they have done nothing but support, which is awesome. The fact that they were able to stick with me and have not brought anyone in to work out and all that just shows a lot of confidence.”

Gonzalez is a perfect 5-5 inside 29 yards, 3-4 from 30-39 yards, 2-4 from 40-49 and 1-2 from 50-plus this season.

Wait and See – Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers is awaiting word from the NFL office if he’ll be fined for getting flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-16 loss at Cincinnati.

“I am just going to leave it at what happened and see if I hear something from the league,” Peppers said Wednesday. “Nothing I can say that will help me get that play back. I am just going to move on from it and wait to hear back from the league.”

Peppers also sidestepped a question as to whether or not he expects to be fined once the league office reviews the hit on Bengals receiver Josh Malone.

“I do not know. In this league, it is so unpredictable,” Peppers said. “You never know. Just kind of playing it by ear.”

My Cause, My Cleats – Like every other NFL team, the Browns are participating in the league’s ‘My Cause, My cleats’ campaign this week that will feature them wearing custom made cleats in support of their favorite philanthropic causes.

Here’s the list of known participating players and their causes: offensive tackle Zach Banner – B3 Foundation, receiver Sammie Coates – Childhood Cancer, running back Isaiah Crowell – Equality and Anti-Discrimination, left tackle Spencer Drango – Dyslexia Awareness, defensive end Myles Garrett – Waterboys, receiver Josh Gordon – Prenatal Substance Abuse Exposure, receiver Rashard Higgins – Kidney Disease, running back Duke Johnson – Anger Management, linebacker Deon King – Empowerment of Black Men, linebacker Christian Kirksey – Cancer, quarterback DeShone Kizer – Pediatric Cancer, cornerback Jason McCourty – Sickle Cell Disease, tight end David Njoku – Hands Against Hunger, cornerback Jamar Taylor – Kidney Disease and Domestic Violence, tight end Randall Telfer – Anti-Bullying, left tackle Joe Thomas – Military Appreciation and fullback Danny Vitale – Military Support.

Injury Report – DNP: WR Sammie Coates (knee/ankle); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee), RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder), DB Derron Smith (knee); FULL: WR Ricardo Louis (chest/ribs)