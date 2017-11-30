Doug Dieken: DeShone Kizer Has Played Erratic So Far This Season

Browns analyst Doug Dieken joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns and to preview the Chargers.
Doug talked about the potential of Joe Thomas joining a NFL front office, when he decided to move into broadcasting after his own NFL career, how Josh Gordon will affect the offense the this week, if the Browns passing offense should open up with Gordon back on the field, how DeShone Kizer has looked this season, what the comparisons will be like between Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa this week and what to expect from Gregg Williams’ defense in L.A.