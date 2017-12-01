Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Out 6-8 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Cavs guard Iman Shumpert will be out 6-8 weeks following surgery on his left knee the team announced Friday.

Shumpert underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Friday morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health the team said.

Shumpert sat out wins against Miami at home Tuesday and at Atlanta Thursday night after playing 7 minutes in a victory at Philadelphia Monday night.

Shumpert is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season.

The Cavs, who have won 10 straight, host the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night.

