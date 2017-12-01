Cleveland Connection: OHDELA (Ohio Distance and Electronic Learning Academy)

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

OHDELA

At OHDELA, a K-12 online public school, we know that one size does not fit all, especially when it comes to education. At OHDELA, we want all children to have online schooling options that work best for them and their learning style. We want students to learn in their own way and to be prepared to achieve their goals after graduation. We hold our curriculum to Ohio’s learning standards to ensure that they are getting the most out of their education.

