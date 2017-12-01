Mary Kay Cabot: Hue Jackson Is So Excited About Josh Gordon’s Return Because He Has Had A Player With This Much Talent Yet In Cleveland

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.
Mary Kay talked about Josh Gordon’s return to the field for the Browns this Sunday, why Hue Jackson has been so excited to get Gordon back on the field and how he can affect the other receivers on the team.
Mary Kay also talked about the possibility of adding a guy like Kirk Cousins and what DeShone Kizer can do over the last five weeks of the season to keep the starting QB job.