Lue: Cavaliers Have Had ‘Positive’ Contact With Rose

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose, Koby Altman, Ty Lue, Tyronn Lue

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue did not reveal much about the contact the organization has had with point guard Derrick Rose, but he did say it happened.

Lue also confirmed he would classify the conversation between the two sides as ‘positive.’ He said no more would be revealed until the media spoke to, or a statement was released by General Manager Koby Altman.

It was reported on November 24th that Rose was away from the team while reconsidering his future in basketball.

