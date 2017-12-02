Win Passes To The Cleveland Metroparks’ Toboggan Chutes At The Chalet

Get ready for winter fun when you list to 92.3 The Fan weekdays after the 20/20 updates at 8:40 am, 10:40 am, and 4:40 pm for your chance to win a family four pack of passes to the Toboggan Chutes at The Chalet in Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville!
Plus, one lucky grand price winner will receive a family season pass for up to four people valid for the 2017-18 toboggan season!
Experience the tallest, fastest ice chutes in Ohio, all courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.