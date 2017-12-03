Buckeyes Matchup With USC In Cotton Bowl

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with his players as they come off the field in the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State is returning to the stadium where the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff championship under the current system.

The Big Ten-champion Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Pac-12 champion Southern California. That is a matchup of 11-2 teams that have played each other in the Rose Bowl seven times.

In 2014, the first season of the four-team CFP, Ohio State made it to the national championship game and beat Oregon 42-20 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys that has hosted the Cotton Bowl since the 2009 season.

Ohio State and USC have both played in the Cotton Bowl only once before, both when the game was played in historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

USC beat Texas Tech 55-14 at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1995. Ohio State won 28-12 over Texas A&M on New Year’s Day 1987.

More from The Associated Press
