Ohio State Left Out Of College Football Playoff, Alabama Takes Final Spot

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes watch a replay of afourth-down run in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes won 27-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Alabama is in.

The Crimson Tide got the nod over Ohio State and will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1, likely in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the other semifinal — probably the Rose Bowl — on New Year’s Day.

Tide or Buckeyes was the question facing the selection committee, the toughest call in the four-year history of the playoff.

The Tide had been more consistent and lost just once The Buckeyes lost twice, including an embarrassing 31-point beating to unranked Iowa, but have the more impressive set of victories. Ohio State won the Big Ten while Alabama did not even win its Southeastern Conference division.

The committee rolled with the Tide, and for the first time the playoff will include two teams from the same conference. Alabama joins SEC champion Georgia and an all-SEC title game is possible.

More from The Associated Press
