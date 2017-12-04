Ann Wilson of Heart Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

ANN WILSON OF HEART

Performing the hits from Heart and her solo recordings and influences

WHEN: April 7th at 8pm.

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday December 8th 10:00am

PRESALE: Thursday December 7th 10am – 10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

Purchase Tickets Here

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Ann Wilson of Heart is the next step of Ann’s journey. The step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All of the songs that make up the essence of Ann Wilson will be on display; Heart songs, songs from Ann’s solo projects, and songs that have influenced and inspired Ann throughout her life. The show, like the woman herself, will know no bounds, Joined – not backed – by a band of true artists Ann’s true voice will be heard.

Musicians on board for the Ann Wilson Of Heart tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990’s for two years) from Los Angeles.

“The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,” says the esteemed and pioneering Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend who’s known for her force-of-nature vocals. “The stage is where I have always lived; where I’ve expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys.” Ann continues: “I suppose I am addicted to it. I’ve never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way.”

What will fans experience at these shows? “People can expect the unexpected in 2018,” Ann says. “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production…The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.”

Ann Wilson’s musical gifts are legendary. As a songwriter and lyricist, she has created a truly impressive body of work (“crazy on you,” “barracuda,” “magic man,” “dog & butterfly,” “straight on”, “even it up,” “mistral wind,” and many, many more). However, her greatest gift, and first “calling” is singing. Her voice is considered to be among the best ever, with its vast range, amazing power and sheer musicality. It has inspired legions of great singers, across every genre of music.