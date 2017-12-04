Rose Returns To Cavs For Rehab

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that Derrick Rose is returning to the team to resume rehab for his sprained left ankle.

Rose left the Cavs last month as he continued to become more frustrated with the continuing problems in connection to injuries.

Rose has played in just seven games this season, but has averaged over 14 points a contest when he’s been able to take the floor.

Cavs General Manager Koby Altmas issued a statement saying that “this has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick. We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court.”

The Cavs will try for their 12th consecutive win this evening as they’ll be in Chicago to take on the Bulls.