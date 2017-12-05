Best Holiday Markets In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

With the holiday season now upon us, Northeast Ohioans will be heading to stores to buy gifts for their families. And while the malls, online retailers and big box stores to get mass-produced goods, those options aren’t the best for those seeking goods that are unique and handcrafted. Thankfully, there are a host of regional seasonal shops launching this month that will be happy to sell locals and tourists compelling, beautiful and remarkable items. Here are five must-visit Cleveland holidays markets.

Heights Arts

2175 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44112

(216) 371-3457

www.heightsarts.org/store-overview

Heights Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing the works of the region’s most interesting artists. For the past 15 years, the organization has hosted a holiday store at their gallery and that featuring pieces created by more than 100 different artists. Anyone seeking to gift that special someone in their life will have their pick of one of a kind appeal, jewelry, glassworks and more should definitely stop by Heights Arts. The organization’s holiday store is open 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays Fridays and Saturdays; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to five p.m. on Sundays.

Related: Best Places To Take Your Holiday Photos In Cleveland

Screw Factory Artists Studio

13000 Athens Avenue

Lakewood, OH, 44107

www.screwfactoryartists.org

Located on the outer rim of the Lakewood’s historic Birdtown Neighborhood, the Screw Factory Artists Studio houses more than 20 of Northeast Ohio’s most talented artists. Three times a year, the studio hosts an open house sale that gives the public an opportunity to buy some of their unique handmade wares. On Dec. 15 and 16, Screw Factory will hold their annual holiday market event which will feature gorgeous paintings, evocative sculptures and other works on sale from the studio’s resident artists. Details on the event’s hours and participating artists was not available time of this writing, but that information will be made available on the Screw Factory’s website.

Related: Best Family-Friendly Holiday Events In Cleveland

The Cleveland Flea

3333 Lorain Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

www.theclevelandflea.com

The Cleveland Flea offers visitors the opportunity to sample some sublime cuisine, purchase some fine art and mingle with other members of the community every month, all in one indoor marketplace. On Dec.8, 9 and 10, the Flea will be hosting a special holiday market hosting a raft of vendors selling unique and stylish apparel, soaps, ceramics, housewares, jewelry, vintage goods and much more. The holiday market’s hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec 10. Admission to the market is $20 on Dec. 8, $10 on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free at all other times.

Related: Best Holiday Celebrations In Cleveland

Holiday Market at Crocker Park

256 Crocker Park Blvd.

Westlake, OH 44145

(216) 798-8297

www.facebook.com/Holiday-Market-at-Crocker-Park-777666252436139

From Dec. 8 to the 24, shoppers can come to Holiday Market at Crocker Park and peruse a number of high-quality items supplied by local vendors that can serve as wonderful holiday gifts. Some of this year’s offerings include gorgeous historical photographs from Foundry Woodprints; resplendent clothing from Yellowcake Shop; quality beauty products from Maeve’s Skin Care, luxuriant leather goods supplied by Fount and much more. Admission to the Holiday Market is free and it is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday s 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 8-18. From Dec. 19 through 22, its open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 23, its open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. And for last-minute shoppers, it will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Cleveland Bazaar Holiday!

78th Street Studios

1300 W 78th Street

Cleveland, OH 44102

(330) 819-7280

www.78thstreetstudios.com

Housing more than 60 different artist’s studios and galleries, 78th Street Studios is the largest fine arts complex in Northeast Ohio. Since, 2004, the Cleveland Bazaar has teamed with the 78th Street Studios to allow its collective of local artisans to sell their wares to the public. As such, those who choose to visit Cleveland Bazaar Holiday! show will have the opportunity to purchase paintings, sculptures, furniture and other handmade gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. The Cleveland Bazaar Holiday! is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.