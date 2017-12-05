Indians Ink Otero To Two-Year Deal

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Dan Otero

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have avoided arbitration with reliever Dan Otero by signing the right-hander to a two-year deal with a team option for 2020.

The deal covers Otero’s last two years of arbitration at $1.1 million and $1.3 million respectively, while the option gives the Indians the choice to lock Otero in at $1.5 million for his first year of free agency.

Otero has allowed 31 earned runs over 130 2/3 innings (2.14 ERA) in 114 appearances over two years for the Indians.

