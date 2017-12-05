Ross Tucker: The Browns Have To Bring Up Their Level Of Physicality If The Want To Contend In The AFC North

Former NFL/Browns offensive lineman Ross Tucker of Sirius XM NFL and NBCSN joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on the 2017 Browns season.
Ross told Ken and Anthony about his time with the team in 2006 and if anything has changed over a decade later, if Hue Jackson should give up play calling for the Browns, why Hue would want A.J. McCarron, if the Browns should move on from Jackson and/or Sashi Brown, if the Browns should break the bank to bring in Kirk Cousin this offseason and if the Browns should play more physical/on the edge of dirty.