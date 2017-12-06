BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer doesn’t need to be told how critical the final 4 weeks of the regular season are for him.

He knows the Browns’ record, his stats and that neither are good enough.

“As a quarterback, it is almost unacceptable to be at about a 50 percent completion rating,” Kizer said Wednesday. “There are too many guys who are talented out there and there is too much time and effort that we put into the week for us to not go out there and complete at least 60 percent of passes.”

Despite entering the season preaching an emphasis on the run game, head coach Hue Jackson has been having Kizer sling it this season. Cleveland has the fifth most passing attempts this season with 443. New England is sixth with 441. The top 5: San Francisco 468, Arizona 462, Tampa Bay 454 and Seattle 444.

Having a 21-year-old QB throw it all over the yard week in and week out doesn’t exactly sound like a plan for success but Kizer understands the situation they’re regularly in, which hasn’t been a good one.

“For one, we are down in the second half unfortunately. You have to throw to get out of those situations. You have to score fast back there so a lot of those passes are going to be leaning towards the second half,” Kizer said. “Two, I think that although our running game isn’t where we want it to be, it has the respect of one of the better run games in this league. When you have the offensive line that we have and Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell in the backfield, people are still going to throw extra guys in the box no matter how much we put on tape that we are a good running team.

“Once again, it is about taking what the defense gives you. It seems as if in the last probably six or seven weeks, defenses want to play single-high and put a guy in the box, and it is time to throw the football.”

Kizer has completed just 181 of 345 passes – or 52.5 percent, a number he realizes he needs to increase – and quickly. But, in his view, there have also been mitigating circumstances – 17 different players have caught a pass this season and 9 of them are actually receivers.

“One of the common themes has been that we have been mixing and matching every week,” Kizer said. “To find some consistency now with a core group of really good receivers who are all playmakers, we will be able to maximize that as much as we can these last four weeks. Chemistry has been everything and timing has been everything for us.”

Gordon the GOAT – Jackson had some high praise for receiver Josh Gordon Wednesday.

Gordon caught 4 of 11 targets for 85 yards in Sunday’s loss at the LA Chargers.

“Physically, he’s as good as anybody I’ve been around,” Jackson said. “He’s very talented. He’s been a pleasure to be around. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Gordon went 1,077 days between regular season games and since he was conditionally reinstated on Nov. 1 by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Collins Surgery – Linebacker Jamie Collins underwent surgery 2 weeks ago to repair his torn left MCL the team confirmed Wednesday after Collins was spotted in the locker room wearing a massive brace on his leg and knee.

Dr. Robert Andrews performed the surgery, which Jackson said was planned, in Florida and Collins is expected to make a full recovery.

Collins suffered the injury while trying to return an interception in the first half of a 38-24 loss Nov. 12 at Detroit.

Collins, who finished the season with 31 tackles, a sack, forced fumble and had an interception in 6 games this season, signed a $50 million contract extension in January.

Injury Report – DNP CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (chest/ribs); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee/ankle), DL Tyrone Holmes (knee); FULL: RT Shon Coleman (thumb), TE David Njoku (wrist).