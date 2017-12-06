By Jeff Thomas | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Indians announced Wednesday morning that they will expand the safety netting that is behind home plate at Progressive Field starting next season.

The netting will now extend from the far end of the third base dugout all the way to the far end of the first base dugout.

The Indians plan to use the latest in netting technology so to minimize the intrusion for fans sitting in the affected sections.

