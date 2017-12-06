Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the increased issue with personal foul penalties in the NFL, if the Browns should make changes now rather than after the season, whether Vikings GM Rick Spielman would be a candidate for the Browns’ front office as the president and the concern with Jimmy Haslam.
Chris also talks about the College Football Playoff committee’s decision to pass on Ohio State in favor of Alabama, the matchups between Alabama-Clemson and Oklahoma-Georgia and quarterbacks of interest this offseason.
