BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey wasted no time getting to work Friday in his first official day on the job.

Dorsey’s first move: cutting receiver Kenny Britt.

Britt had become a cancer on and off of the field while not even coming close to living up to the ridiculous 4-year, $32.5 million contract with $17 million in guarantees that he received in the offseason.

Britt caught 18 passes for 233 yards with 2 touchdowns in 9 games 4 of them starts.

Taking Britt’s roster spot is defensive back Justin Currie, who was elevated from the practice squad and could be needed on Sunday with rookie safety Jabrill Peppers listed as doubtful for the game.

Man of the Year – Tight end Randall Telfer was named the Browns’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“It means quite a bit. To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to get nominated,” Telfer said. “Guys that have gotten nominated in the past – Gary Barnidge and Joe Thomas – they do a great deal for the community. It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized along those types of names, but the work continues.”

Telfer, who uses almost all of his Tuesday off days during the season for community service initiatives, frequently visits local police, fire stations and other locations to champion first responders who protect our communities while also connecting with the men and women in uniform.

Honoring the Greats – The Browns and Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Paul Warfield at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Only Brown will be in attendance for the “ring of excellence” ceremony in which new Hall of Fame rings are being distributed.

Injury Report – DOUBTFUL: S Jabrill Peppers (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee/ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip), DL Tyrone Holmes (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest/ribs); EXPECTED TO PLAY: RT Shon Coleman (thumb), TE David Njoku (wrist).