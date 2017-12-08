Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.

Mary Kay talked about why the Browns made the move to fire Sashi Brown and hire John Dorsey with 4 weeks to go in the regular season, why Paul DePodesta is still employed by the team, who reports to who in the new structure, if there is a president could be hired to run the team, what the first order of business needs to be for Dorsey, why all the stories of leaks have been coming out in Berea and if Hue Jackson feels like he is coaching for his job.