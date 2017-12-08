BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is a veteran of the introductory press conference.

Haslam acknowledged their failings to date as owners of the Browns and expressed once again his confidence that they have finally gotten it right – again.

Here’s a look at what we learned Friday morning.

– The process of replacing Sashi Brown began 5-6 weeks ago when Haslam sat down with Brown and informed him they felt the personnel department needed a more experienced voice added to the mix. The Haslams conducted their search while Brown was still the chief executive of the team.

– Haslam is hopeful that not only will head coach Hue Jackson return in 2018 but he’ll be the coach here for a very long time. Jackson currently is 1-27 in Cleveland and 9-35 overall as an NFL head coach.

– Haslam said the current plan is to keep organization structure in tact as is and have John Dorsey, Hue Jackson, Paul DePodesta etc. report to him & Dee Haslam but he won’t ever rule out adding to the structure of the organization.

– Haslam denied any involvement in the University of Tennessee coaching search, despite reports to the contrary.

– Haslam had dinner Monday night with Peyton Manning and they “talk all the time.” Since the day it was announced the Haslams bought the Browns Manning’s name has been tied to them as a potential option to land in Cleveland. Haslam said Manning hasn’t determined what his next steps professionally will be.

– Haslam addressed racist comments allegedly made by a former Pilot Flying J executive which were caught on taped recordings as part of the investigation into fraud at his company, which were revealed by a federal judge in a Tennessee courtroom on Thursday calling them “intolerable.” Haslam also reiterated that those responsible for the remarks are no longer employed by the company.

– Dorsey is quite the “eternal optimist” as he put it, predicting the Browns would win their first game of the season Sunday against the Packers.

– Dorsey brought it strong when it came to understanding and respecting the Browns’ history, which has been thrown in the dumpster and set on fire over the last 19 years. “Let’s re-awake this sleeping giant that is the Cleveland Browns.”

– Dorsey is very appreciative of the work that Sashi Brown did in regards to acquire draft picks and maintain salary cap space.

– Dorsey isn’t looking to come in and overhaul the personnel department. He wants to observe and evaluate because “there are very talented people here.”

– Head coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Haslam had kept him in the loop in regards to replacing Brown and the hiring process for Dorsey.