NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Ohio State Men's Basketball Head Coach Chris Holtmann speaks at the 2017 Big Ten Basketball Media Day at Madison Square Garden on October 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

By JACOB MYERS, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to a 97-62 blowout victory against William & Mary on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-3) shot 65 percent from the field and made 11-of-21 3-point shots while dishing out a season-high 19 assists. Ohio State made 10 straight shots early in the second half and went on a 16-0 run to lead by 40 with four minutes remaining.

David Cohn and Nathan Knight led the way for the Tribe (6-3) with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Freshman Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and C.J. Jackson added 16 with six assists for the Buckeyes.

William & Mary’s Knight entered the game averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. With the Tribe trailing 28-22, Knight caught a pass off a pick-and-roll and attacked the basket, but Ohio State forward Musa Jallow drew a charge. The next possession, Knight fouled Bates-Diop and went to the bench for the final 7:49 of the half with three fouls.

From that moment on, Ohio State outscored William & Mary 20-10. Andre Wesson’s 3 with 12:05 showing on the first-half clock gave the Buckeyes a 22-20 lead and began a 27-4 run through the next 11 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes offense took advantage of a defense that ranks 316th in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, Bates-Diop turned in another impressive performance for he remains the Buckeyes’ best scoring option.

William & Mary: The Tribe continues to struggle defending the 3-point line, ranking 233rd in the nation in 3-point field goal defense. The team has less than two weeks before play at No. 20 TCU.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State hosts Appalachian State at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

William & Mary returns home to play Milligan College next Sunday.

