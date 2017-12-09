By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Kevin Love did not play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, being held out with hip soreness.

Rookie Ante Zizic started in Love’s place.

The Cavaliers had their 13-game win streak snapped Friday night against the Indianapolis Pacers.

