CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns will be without 3 defensive starters Sunday afternoon against the Packers.
Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive tackle Danny Shelton are inactive due to injury.
Linebacker Jamie Collins had surgery to repair a torn MCL and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah are already on injured reserve.
With the arrival of new general manager John Dorsey, head coach Hue Jackson also made a change with his backup quarterback. Cody Kessler, who held the spot for the last 6 weeks, is replaced by Kevin Hogan. Hogan started the season as the backup before suffering a rib injury during his only start of the year at Houston.
The Browns enter Week 14 0-12 and still in search of their first victory.