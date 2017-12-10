By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns will be without 3 defensive starters Sunday afternoon against the Packers.

Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive tackle Danny Shelton are inactive due to injury.

Linebacker Jamie Collins had surgery to repair a torn MCL and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah are already on injured reserve.

With the arrival of new general manager John Dorsey, head coach Hue Jackson also made a change with his backup quarterback. Cody Kessler, who held the spot for the last 6 weeks, is replaced by Kevin Hogan. Hogan started the season as the backup before suffering a rib injury during his only start of the year at Houston.

The Browns enter Week 14 0-12 and still in search of their first victory.

