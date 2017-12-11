CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – All Browns head coach Hue Jackson could do is laugh Monday when he was asked about a report that new general manager John Dorsey would seek to hire his own coach at the end of the season.

“I think it’s funny that you guys comment on that kind of stuff,” Jackson said.

The report came from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com Sunday night online as well as on NBC’s Sunday night football telecast.

“I respect that and I can understand why that would be said, but that is not the feeling that I get at all,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on the task at hand, which is doing everything I can to work to win games here. I can’t really concern myself with those things, but I can honestly tell all of you, I don’t think that is the case at all.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said last Thursday, and again on Friday, that Jackson would return to coach the team in 2018 no matter what adding that he hoped Jackson would remain for years to come.

“I just think you have to trust in what he said,” Jackson said. “I know I do. I don’t see it any other way, personally, myself. I think what he said is what he meant. That is what I believe and that is what I know.”

The Browns fell to 0-13 for a second straight season following a 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers Sunday afternoon and the team is an NFL-record 1-28 with Jackson as head coach and 4-46 in their last 50 games.

Draft Position – If the NFL Draft were held this week the Browns would own the Nos. 1 and 5 picks.

The fifth selection is from the April trade that allowed Houston to move up and select Deshaun Watson 12th overall. Cleveland also owns the Texans’ second round pick following a March trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler meaning that the Browns could potentially end up with 4 picks in the top 40 of the draft.

Good Sport – Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was named 1 of 8 finalists by the NFL for the ‘Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award’ on Monday.

Also nominated for the award, which is given “to best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” are Jets [and former Browns] quarterback Josh McCown, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Washington tight end Vernon Davis, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and 49ers tackle Joe Staley

Injury Report – Jackson did not have any new injuries to report from Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. “We made it through pretty good. We came out of it healthy,” Jackson said.