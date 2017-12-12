From 0-13 to 10-3, veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt appears to be headed to the playoffs.

After being cut by the Cleveland Browns last week in GM John Dorsey’s first day on the job, Kenny Britt is reportedly signing with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the decision was pretty quick.

Source: the Patriots are close to a deal with former Browns WR Kenny Britt. He visited them today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2017

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport corroborated the report, and added that the contract is for two years.

The #Patriots are signing WR Kenny Britt to a 2-year deal that locks him in through 2018, source said. This was his top landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2017

In the off-season, Britt signed a 4 year deal with Cleveland, worth $32.5 million.

Britt had reportedly become a cancer on and off of the field for the Browns, while not even coming close to living up to the ridiculous 4-year, $32.5 million contract with $17 million in guarantees that he received in the offseason.

Britt caught 18 passes for 233 yards with 2 touchdowns in 9 games, 4 of them starts.