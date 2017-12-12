By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – According to multiple reports, Cleveland Indians free agent reliever Bryan Shaw has agreed to a deal with the Colorado Rockies. The agreement is reported to be for 3 years, worth $9 million annually.

In five seasons with the Indians, Shaw set the team’s single season record for relief appearances with 80 outings in 2014, and is second only to Cody Allen with 378 appearances in his Indians career. The 30-year-old led baseball in appearances three times in his Cleveland tenure.

Shaw had his best season with the Indians in 2017 by FIP (2.96) and WAR (1.6).

