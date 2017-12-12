CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Tristan Thompson will play against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, his first game since November 1st, head coach Tyronn Lue announced. Guard Dwyane Wade will sit out with left knee soreness after missing practice on Monday.

Thompson will be on a minutes restriction in return from a left calf strain, though Lue refused to say what it was. Before his injury, the Canadian was averaging career lows in minutes (21.6), points (4.4) and rebounds (6.4) per contest through his eight games. His per 36 minutes and 100 possession numbers in those categories were also among his worst.

Kevin Love will also return to the rotation after missing Saturday’s matchup with Philadelphia due to a sore left hip.