BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer has a few things he’d like to accomplish over the final 3 games.

Worrying about auditioning for new general manager John Dorsey apparently is not one of them.

“It is not necessarily trying to make an impression at this point. It is about trying to get better,” Kizer said. “I know that with my potential and with my understanding of this offense that I am becoming very comfortable and my ability to push the ball down the field, the only person stopping me from being one of the better quarterbacks in this league is myself.

“Mr. Dorsey seems to be an awesome guy who has a lot of football knowledge. He has had a lot of success in the past. I am looking forward to working with him and just proving every day exactly who I am.”

Kizer is ranked dead last in completion percentage (53.9 percent), interceptions (17) and rating (61.2) and he’s tied for 29th in touchdowns (9) out of 35 qualifying starting quarterbacks in the league this season.

“I have questions, but I also have a lot of answers,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “The grade is incomplete until the season’s over.”

As of this week the Browns currently own the Nos. 1 and 5 slots in the 2018 draft and picking a quarterback seems highly likely next April, which Kizer seems fully prepared for.

“I just understand that in this league if you look at every off season, you are always going to bring in a new guy, a new face just to see. Whether it be a practice squad guy, a guy going through training camp or whether you go pay a big vet or draft a guy, there is going to be a new face,” Kizer said. “That is just the reality of the fact. I am just making sure that the front office here and the coaching staff here know exactly who I am every time I step out there and continue to see the developments I have been able to make. Hopefully, I can turn that into some wins for us.”

Winter Wonderland – Jackson had the Browns practice outside Wednesday in the wintry conditions that included heavy snow and wind.

The grounds crew heated and cleared 1 of the 3 practice fields so Jackson’s team could work outside.

Last Friday, Jackson lamented that he had to move the team’s walk-through indoors because the fields were too hard from the cold weather.

Roster Moves – The Browns signed defensive end Lavar Edwards, offensive lineman Geoff Gray and receiver Matt Hazel Wednesday. Gray comes from the Jets’ practice squad and Hazel from the Colts’ practice squad.

Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was waved Wednesday. Receiver Bryce Treggs and defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes were waived Tuesday from the active 53 and offensive lineman Korren Kirven from the practice squad.

Cleveland also added offensive linemen Laurence Gibson and Ian Silberman to their practice squad.

Back At It – Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (chest/ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.

Injury Report – DNP: CB Jamar Taylor (unknown), CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee); LIMITED: RT Shon Coleman (shoulder/thumb), WR Matt Hazel (hamstring), TE David Njoku (foot/wrist), S Jabrill Peppers (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest/ribs), C JC Tretter (foot); FULL: LB Josh Keyes (wrist).