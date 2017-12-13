CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have dealt right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for $500K in international bonus pool money.
The 27-year-old has been in the Indians organization since he was drafted in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft. Armstrong was also in the agreed-upon deal that would have brought C Jonathan Lucroy to Cleveland at the 2016 trade deadline, but was ultimately nixed by the player.
Since his major league debut in 2015, Armstrong appeared in 39 contests, posting a 2-1 record and 3.53 ERA. He allowed 17 runs all earned on 37 hits over 43 1/3 innings, while walking 17 and striking out 38.
Armstrong is out of minor league options.
