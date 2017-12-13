The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their list of inductees for the 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony which will be held at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

In addition, an Award for Early Influence will go to the electric guitar-slinging gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Other than Bon Jovi and The Cars, the winners are first-time nominees. The Cars were nominated twice previously; Bon Jovi once.

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration including the unveiling of the 2018 Inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor.

Ticket on-sale dates will be announced later. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will also be announced later.

Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Additionally, the top five artists, as selected by the public, comprised a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2018 Inductees. Four of the top five artists (Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars) from the fan ballot will be inducted as performers in 2018.

To be eligible for Induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction. The 2018 Nominees had to release their first official recording no later than 1992.

Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.