Filed Under:Art Modell, Bryan Shaw, Carlos Santana, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor, Giancarlo Stanton, Hue Jackson, Jimmy Haslam, Joe Smith, John Dorsey, New York Yankees

Terry Pluto from the Cleveland Plain Dealer joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with all the latest in Cleveland sports.

Terry gave his thoughts on the Yankees acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, what the Indians could to to improve their roster for 2018, who might be potential trade pieces for the Tribe and how the team might go about retaining Francisco Lindor.

Terry also talked about the Browns bringing John Dorsey as general manager, if Hue Jackson should come back for the 2018 season, what the team should do at quarterback and how Art Modell was perceived in Cleveland before he moved the team to Baltimore.

