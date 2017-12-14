CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians were not terribly active in Thursday’s Rule 5 Draft, selecting a minor league player, but losing three players from their system.

The Indians selected left-handed reliever R.C. Orlan from the Washington Nationals in the AAA portion of Rule 5. The southpaw posted a 3-4 mark and a 4.06 ERA at Class A Potomac and Class AA Harrisburg last season. They did not select anyone in the major league portion of the draft, meaning they still have one spot currently open on their 40-man roster.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-hander Jordan Milbrath, a former 35th round pick of the Tribe, in the major league portion. Milbrath has split time between High-A Lynchburg and Double-A Akron the past two years, posting a 3.90 ERA and 4.96 FIP at Akron over 30 innings in 2017. He stands 6-foot-6 with a high-90s fastball.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected shortstop Ivan Castillo in the Triple-A phase. The 22-year-old also split time between Lynchburg and Akron in 2017, slashing .207/.317/.290 in 28 games at Akron in 2017.

The New York Yankees chose 20-year-old outfielder Junior Soto in the Triple-A portion, who slashed .172/.208/.408 in 183 plate appearances at Low-A Lake County in 2017.