AL Central, Bryan Shaw, Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians, Danny Salazar, Joe Smith, Josh Tomlin, Terry Francona

Zack Meisel of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, live from the  to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Indians.

Zack gave his thoughts on the Tribe not making a move yet to acquire a free agent in the offseason, if the the Indians are in danger of losing the perch on top of the AL Central, who could replace the potential loss of power in the lineup if both Carlos Santana and Jay Bruce sign elsewhere, who on the current roster could move to the bullpen and if the Indians are taking a step back in 2018.

