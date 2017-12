CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Indians fall short in keeping first baseman Carlos Santana as he lands with the Phillies on a reported three year deal worth sixty million dollars according to Fanrag’s Jon Heyman. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez added there is a team option for the fourth year included:

Sources: phillies agree to deal with Carlos Santana — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Source: In additon to Carlos Santana’s three year, $60 million deal with the Phillies, there’s also a $17.5 million team option. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 15, 2017

The Indians had given Santana a one year qualifying offer worth just over 17 million dollars before free agency started. Jon Heyman also reported that the team did make a serious offer before free agency in addition to the qualifying offer:

Indians offer to carlos santana was $36M, 3 yrs but it came before free agency and technically has been pulled. He loves cleveland, and they’d likely go higher. Also interested: red sox, padres, rangers, phillies. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2017

The 31 year old has spent his entire big league career with the Indians and is the teams franchise leader in home runs and RBI’s by a switch-hitter. Last season Santana hit .259 while slugging 23 home runs.