By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Indians fall short in keeping first baseman Carlos Santana as he lands with the Phillies on a reported three year deal worth sixty million dollars according to Fanrag’s Jon Heyman. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez added there is a team option for the fourth year included:

The Indians had given Santana a one year qualifying offer worth just over 17 million dollars before free agency started. Jon Heyman also reported that the team did make a serious offer before free agency in addition to the qualifying offer:

The 31 year old has spent his entire big league career with the Indians and is the teams franchise leader in home runs and RBI’s by a switch-hitter. Last season Santana hit .259 while slugging 23 home runs.

