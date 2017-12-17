CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – In case ‘The Season of Misery’ didn’t have enough intrigue for you, head coach Hue Jackson is poised to do his best to provide it in case you might be bored with the whole winless season thing.

How about another quarterback change?

It’s on the table after DeShone Kizer helped the Browns net 0 yards in the first quarter, increased his league-leading interception total by 2 to 19 and was strip-sacked resulting in a touchdown during Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the former Cleveland Browns AKA, Baltimore Ravens.

“We have to get our quarterback who is playing for us to quit turning the ball over,” Jackson said. “It is just that simple.”

Now the rookie from Notre Dame could be benched, again, according to Jackson after he was asked if Kizer is capable of finishing the season as the starter.

“I think he can,” Jackson responded. “Obviously, I’m going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we are still trying to win. We are not here just trying to get through the season. I don’t look at it like that and I’m not going to let our players look at it like that. We are trying to win.

“If the best decision is to move forward in a different direction, we will. At the same time, I want him to finish this if he can. We will see.”

Kizer’s worst mistake of the day came with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter when he inexplicably threw into triple coverage and was intercepted by Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr in the back of the endzone. It was the ninth red zone turnover of the season for the Browns.

“He has some work to do,” Jackson said when asked if Kizer will ever ‘get it.’ “I think that is a fair question if he will ever get it. I think he will, but he has to keep working. Those are the things that he has to really fight against. That is one of the areas of the field where there have been some struggles, but there has also been some improvement. You want to keep it going that way. Today we took a step back.”

Kizer was unaware of Jackson’s comments when he was asked about them after the game.

“He has not shared that with me,” Kizer said. “When you go out and you [have] the performance that I had, I am sure you have to go back and reevaluate the quarterback position.”

Kizer started 3-7 for -12 yards with an interception and a rating of 10.7 after 1 quarter and his first pass for positive yardage didn’t come until 2:35 was left in the first half – a 14-yard completion to Josh Gordon.

“These are all trials and tribulations that will lead to my success in the future,” Kizer said.

Kizer, who finished the afternoon 20 of 37 for 146 yards, 2 interceptions, a fumble and a rating of 41.0, conceded that he might have benefited by having a veteran quarterback mentor him this year.

“The situation is one where Coach Jackson and the front office decided that I was the best option to go out there and play in games and learn from live reps,” Kizer said. “Through that position, we’re here. We are 0-14. Having a lot of ups and downs, and I am taking on a lot of experiences.”

Kizer would like to finish the season as the starter for the final 2 games in Chicago on Christmas eve and then Pittsburgh on New Years eve.

“I signed up for 16 games this year with the potential to go up to the playoffs,” Kizer said. “With that being said, it is on me to make sure that I give my complete effort and continue to push as far as I can to finish out the season. We have two opportunities in front of us to go out and get a couple of wins to create some momentum going into the offseason.”

Considering where the Browns are, just 2 losses away from an imperfect season, does it really even matter if Kizer gets benched?

The answer to that one is pretty simple too.