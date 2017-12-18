Filed Under:Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says he hasn’t talked to owner Mike Brown about his contract, which becomes the focus in the final two weeks of the season.

Lewis emphatically denies a report that he’s decided to leave Cincinnati after his 15th season. However, he’s dodging questions about what happens in two weeks when another losing season and his contract are up.

Asked on Monday if he wants to be back in Cincinnati next year, Lewis replied by saying only that he wants to coach. Asked if he wants to do that in Cincinnati, he simply said, “Sure.”

The Bengals (5-9) are coming off back-to-back drubbings by the Bears and the Vikings that indicate they’ve lost their focus and desire.

